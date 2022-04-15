Land Securities Group (OTCMKTS:LSGOF) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Land Securities Group (OTCMKTS:LSGOF – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Land Securities Group PLC is a real estate company. Its portfolio primarily includes office buildings, shopping and leisure destinations. Land Securities Group PLC is based in London, the United Kingdom. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Land Securities Group from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised Land Securities Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Shares of LSGOF stock opened at $10.10 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.93. Land Securities Group has a 12-month low of $9.20 and a 12-month high of $11.08.

Land Securities Group Plc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in owning, developing and managing offices, shopping centers, and retail parks. It operates through the Central London, Regional Retail, Urban Opportunities, and Subscale Sectors segments. The Central London segment includes all assets geographically located within central London.

