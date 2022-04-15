Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) CEO Brian Harris Sells 30,000 Shares of Stock

Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR – Get Rating) CEO Brian Harris sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.54, for a total transaction of $376,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,058,482 shares in the company, valued at $13,273,364.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE LADR opened at $12.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 103.29 and a quick ratio of 103.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.96 and a beta of 2.08. Ladder Capital Corp has a 12 month low of $10.48 and a 12 month high of $12.70.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.06. Ladder Capital had a net margin of 15.78% and a return on equity of 3.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ladder Capital Corp will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Ladder Capital’s payout ratio is currently 177.78%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LADR. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ladder Capital in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ladder Capital in the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ladder Capital by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ladder Capital in the 3rd quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ladder Capital in the 3rd quarter worth $121,000. 56.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ladder Capital in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.50 target price on shares of Ladder Capital in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ladder Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Ladder Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ladder Capital presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.13.

The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

