Kraton (NYSE:KRA) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kraton (NYSE:KRA – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kraton from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Shares of KRA opened at $46.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.95. Kraton has a 1-year low of $30.48 and a 1-year high of $46.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.19 and a beta of 2.08.

Kraton ( NYSE:KRA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.23. Kraton had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The firm had revenue of $512.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $552.80 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Kraton will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BCK Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Kraton by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. BCK Capital Management LP now owns 14,726 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kraton by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,604 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kraton by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 15,760 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Kraton by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 65,474 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,033,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Kraton by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 71,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,240,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.81% of the company’s stock.

Kraton Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of styrenic block copolymers, specialty polymers, and other products primarily derived from pine wood pulping co-products. It operates through the Polymer and Chemical segment. The Polymer segment includes styrenic block copolymers and other engineered polymers business.

