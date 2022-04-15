Koito Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KOTMY) Short Interest Down 68.0% in March

Koito Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KOTMY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 68.0% from the March 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

KOTMY traded up $0.28 during trading on Thursday, reaching $35.90. The stock had a trading volume of 14,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,012. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.66. Koito Manufacturing has a one year low of $33.98 and a one year high of $67.68.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Koito Manufacturing from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

Koito Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacturing and marketing of automotive lighting equipment, aircraft parts, and electrical equipment. Its products include automotive lighting and accessories such as light-emitting diode (LED), discharge, and halogen headlamps, fog lamps, side turn signal lamps, and LED rear combination lamps; aircraft lighting and equipment that includes interior and exterior lights, caution warning panels, electrical equipment, and hydraulic equipment; and ship lights and special products including LED marine lamps and destination indicators.

