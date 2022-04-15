Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $48.63.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $81.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $70.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Kodiak Sciences in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Finally, Roth Capital dropped their price target on Kodiak Sciences from $149.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th.

Get Kodiak Sciences alerts:

KOD traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.94. 795,174 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,205,089. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.44. Kodiak Sciences has a 52-week low of $6.81 and a 52-week high of $26.39.

In other Kodiak Sciences news, CEO Victor Perlroth sold 1,000,000 shares of Kodiak Sciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.20, for a total transaction of $9,200,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Jason Ehrlich sold 6,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.39, for a total transaction of $447,510.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 1,093,818 shares of company stock valued at $60,465,648. Insiders own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Kodiak Sciences by 2,160.0% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Kodiak Sciences by 53.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Kodiak Sciences in the first quarter worth $73,000. Exane Derivatives raised its stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 8,472.7% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Kodiak Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $124,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.85% of the company’s stock.

Kodiak Sciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat retinal diseases. Its lead product candidate is KSI-301, an anti-vascular endothelial growth factor antibody biopolymer that is in Phase IIb/III clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD), as well as for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, naÃ¯ve macular edema due to retinal vein occlusion, and non-proliferative diabetic retinopathy.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kodiak Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kodiak Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.