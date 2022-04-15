Knowles (NYSE:KN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Knowles (NYSE:KN – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $22.00 target price on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Knowles is focused on delivering high-value, differentiated solutions to a diverse set of growing end markets to expand its gross margin. The company benefits from strong MEMS (micro-electro-mechanical systems) microphone demand. It intends to capitalize on acoustics to help users engage with technology through spoken commands. Knowles has an integrated design and manufacturing scale of operations, which enable it to have flexibility and quick time-to-market. Proprietary manufacturing techniques have facilitated it to fine-tune its business with the evolving customer demands and invest in high-value solutions. However, research and development activities could lead to escalated costs. The Precision Devices segment is susceptible to capital investment cycles. Supply-chain disruptions and extended international footprint are other concerns.”

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Knowles in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Colliers Securities upgraded shares of Knowles from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $25.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Knowles currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.30.

Shares of NYSE:KN opened at $18.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Knowles has a 12 month low of $18.20 and a 12 month high of $23.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.33.

Knowles (NYSE:KN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $234.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.50 million. Knowles had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 17.33%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. Research analysts expect that Knowles will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO John S. Anderson sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.77, for a total value of $569,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ye Jane Li sold 13,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.80, for a total value of $293,210.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 86,323 shares of company stock valued at $1,924,762 over the last three months. 3.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KN. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Knowles in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in Knowles in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Knowles in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Knowles during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Knowles during the third quarter worth approximately $103,000. 99.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Knowles Corporation offers micro-acoustic microphones and balanced armature speakers, audio solutions, high performance capacitors, and radio frequency products for the consumer electronics, medtech, defense, electric vehicle, industrial, and communications markets. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD).

