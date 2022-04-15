KNOT Offshore Partners LP (NYSE:KNOP) Announces $0.52 Quarterly Dividend

KNOT Offshore Partners LP (NYSE:KNOP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 13th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.52 per share by the shipping company on Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 27th.

KNOT Offshore Partners has a dividend payout ratio of 111.2% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect KNOT Offshore Partners to earn $1.87 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $2.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 111.2%.

Shares of NYSE KNOP traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.27. 189,417 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 155,492. The firm has a market capitalization of $615.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 1.10. KNOT Offshore Partners has a 52 week low of $12.34 and a 52 week high of $20.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.25.

KNOT Offshore Partners ( NYSE:KNOP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The shipping company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $72.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.95 million. KNOT Offshore Partners had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 13.79%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that KNOT Offshore Partners will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on KNOP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of KNOT Offshore Partners in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered KNOT Offshore Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of KNOP. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in KNOT Offshore Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in KNOT Offshore Partners by 63.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,763 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 4,553 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in KNOT Offshore Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners in the 4th quarter worth $416,000. 21.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KNOT Offshore Partners LP owns, acquires, and operates shuttle tankers under long-term charters in the North Sea and Brazil. The company provides loading, transportation, discharge, and storage of crude oil under time charters and bareboat charters. As of March 17, 2022, it operated a fleet of seventeen shuttle tankers.

