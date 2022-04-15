Knight Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:GUD) Director Purchases C$89,590.00 in Stock

Knight Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:GUD – Get Rating) Director Robert Nathaniel Lande purchased 17,000 shares of Knight Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$5.27 per share, for a total transaction of C$89,590.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 72,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$383,202.78.

TSE:GUD opened at C$5.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$5.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$5.34. Knight Therapeutics Inc. has a one year low of C$5.01 and a one year high of C$5.74. The company has a market capitalization of C$626.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.46.

Get Knight Therapeutics alerts:

Knight Therapeutics (TSE:GUD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$58.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$61.00 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Knight Therapeutics Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Knight Therapeutics from C$8.00 to C$7.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 25th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Knight Therapeutics from C$8.00 to C$7.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Bloom Burton restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$6.70 target price on shares of Knight Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Knight Therapeutics from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Knight Therapeutics to a “hold” rating and set a C$5.30 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$7.00.

About Knight Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Knight Therapeutics Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, acquires, in-licenses, out-licenses, markets, and distributes pharmaceutical and consumer health products, and medical devices in Canada and internationally. It offers Bijuva for the treatment of moderate to severe vasomotor symptoms associated with menopause in women with intact uterus; IMVEXXY to treat postmenopausal moderate to severe dyspareunia; IBSRELA for the treatment of irritable bowel syndrome with constipation in adults; TRELSTAR to treat advanced prostate cancer and for pain associated with endometriosis; ILUVIEN for the treatment of vision loss due to diabetic macular oedema; and NERLYNX to treat early-stage breast cancer.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Knight Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.