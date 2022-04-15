Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation, eleven have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $67.06.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on KNX shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Knight-Swift Transportation in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Knight-Swift Transportation from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $77.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Susquehanna raised shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th.

In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, Director Michael Garnreiter sold 2,000 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total value of $108,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Dustin Ohlman sold 2,022 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.16, for a total value of $115,577.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 27.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation in the fourth quarter valued at $5,459,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 470,275 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,808,000 after acquiring an additional 12,232 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 232.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 85,595 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,216,000 after buying an additional 59,832 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 30.7% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 64,127 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,280,000 after buying an additional 15,072 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation during the 4th quarter valued at $10,011,000. 85.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KNX traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $46.05. 1,342,589 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,339,075. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 12 month low of $44.22 and a 12 month high of $62.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.27.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 12.39%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. This is a boost from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.81%.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Trucking, Logistics, Less-than-truckload (LTL), and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

