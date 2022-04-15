Klimatas (KTS) Price Tops $0.0093 on Major Exchanges

Klimatas (KTS) traded down 27.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 15th. One Klimatas coin can now be purchased for $0.0093 or 0.00000023 BTC on major exchanges. Klimatas has a market cap of $6,704.42 and $1.00 worth of Klimatas was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Klimatas has traded 36.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Klimatas alerts:

ESBC (ESBC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded up 26.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Klimatas Coin Profile

KTS is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Klimatas’ total supply is 1,575,256 coins and its circulating supply is 722,904 coins. Klimatas’ official website is klimatas.com. Klimatas’ official Twitter account is @KlimatasCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Klimatas is /r/Klimatas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Klimatas is an innovative project, centered at bridging the gap between the blockchain technology and investors involved in making sure that the sustainable development goals are met. Klimatas believes that investors can make a whole lot of profit from investing in innovative projects that will in the long run aid the sustainable development goals. “

Klimatas Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klimatas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Klimatas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Klimatas using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Klimatas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Klimatas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.