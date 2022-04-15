KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Analysts expect KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of $0.45 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.47 and the lowest is $0.42. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust reported earnings of $0.55 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 18.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust will report full year earnings of $1.71 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.58 to $1.83. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $1.87. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.16. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 54.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on KREF shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $23.50 to $23.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.70.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KREF. City State Bank bought a new stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $83,000. 76.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE KREF traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.01. 368,508 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 420,552. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a 1-year low of $19.25 and a 1-year high of $23.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.18. The company has a current ratio of 465.17, a quick ratio of 465.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 0.65.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.18%.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate (CRE) assets. It engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to CRE, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial mortgage loans, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

