KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 35,300 shares, an increase of 377.0% from the March 15th total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 67,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of NYSE KIO traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $14.28. 76,168 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,397. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.76. KKR Income Opportunities Fund has a 1-year low of $13.63 and a 1-year high of $17.05.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Monday, April 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 14th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of KKR Income Opportunities Fund by 66.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 367,162 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,015,000 after purchasing an additional 146,151 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KKR Income Opportunities Fund during the fourth quarter worth $125,000. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KKR Income Opportunities Fund by 2.5% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 58,688 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares during the period. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KKR Income Opportunities Fund by 34.5% during the third quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 27,477 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 7,041 shares during the period. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in KKR Income Opportunities Fund by 71.5% in the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 77,776 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after acquiring an additional 32,434 shares during the period.

KKR Income Opportunities Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co L.P. The fund is managed by KKR Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets and hedging markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in first- and second-lien secured loans, unsecured loans and high yield corporate debt instruments.

