KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 35,300 shares, an increase of 377.0% from the March 15th total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 67,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Shares of NYSE KIO traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $14.28. 76,168 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,397. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.76. KKR Income Opportunities Fund has a 1-year low of $13.63 and a 1-year high of $17.05.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Monday, April 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 14th.
About KKR Income Opportunities Fund (Get Rating)
KKR Income Opportunities Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co L.P. The fund is managed by KKR Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets and hedging markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in first- and second-lien secured loans, unsecured loans and high yield corporate debt instruments.
