KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Holdings Decreased by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP decreased its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) by 84.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,465 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 58,917 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $780,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KKR. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,078 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Fortress Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.8% in the third quarter. Fortress Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,965 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 4,414 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 16,607 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 3.4% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,738 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, Director Matt Cohler bought 8,305 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $59.41 per share, with a total value of $493,400.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock opened at $55.25 on Friday. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.55 and a 1 year high of $83.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.48. The company has a market cap of $32.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.54, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.48. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 7.27%. The firm had revenue of $962.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $826.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were given a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.91%.

A number of research analysts have commented on KKR shares. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $83.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Citigroup reduced their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $94.00 to $81.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $87.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, KKR & Co. Inc. has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.96.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

