Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $25.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust focused primarily on the development, construction, acquisition, ownership and operation of high quality neighborhood and community shopping centers in selected growth markets in the United States. They own interests in a portfolio of operating retail properties, retail properties under development, operating commercial properties, a related parking garage, commercial property under development and parcels of land that may be used for future development. “

KRG has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $25.71.

Shares of KRG stock opened at $22.38 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 1 year low of $18.42 and a 1 year high of $23.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.62.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.51). Kite Realty Group Trust had a negative net margin of 21.65% and a negative return on equity of 4.27%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Kite Realty Group Trust’s payout ratio is presently -258.06%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $47,142,000. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 19,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 5,843 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $589,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 109.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,549,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $665,358,000 after purchasing an additional 15,996,960 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $330,000. 54.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to retailers in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

