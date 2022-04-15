KINS Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:KINZ) Short Interest Update

KINS Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:KINZ – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,900 shares, an increase of 91.2% from the March 15th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

NASDAQ:KINZ opened at $10.07 on Friday. KINS Technology Group has a 12 month low of $9.78 and a 12 month high of $10.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.99.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of KINS Technology Group during the 4th quarter valued at $177,000. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of KINS Technology Group during the 1st quarter valued at $259,000. Logan Stone Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of KINS Technology Group during the 4th quarter valued at $372,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of KINS Technology Group during the 4th quarter valued at $459,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of KINS Technology Group by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 75,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after buying an additional 10,600 shares in the last quarter. 71.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KINS Technology Group Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. KINS Technology Group Inc was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

