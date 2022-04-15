Kingspan Group plc (OTCMKTS:KGSPY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Kingspan Group plc (OTCMKTS:KGSPY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $105.00.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of Kingspan Group from €119.00 ($129.35) to €115.00 ($125.00) in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. HSBC upgraded Kingspan Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Kingspan Group from €119.00 ($129.35) to €115.00 ($125.00) in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Kingspan Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.

Shares of OTCMKTS KGSPY opened at $92.46 on Friday. Kingspan Group has a twelve month low of $85.29 and a twelve month high of $126.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $99.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.42.

Kingspan Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insulation and building envelope solutions in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Insulated Panels, Insulation, Light & Air, Water & Energy, and Data & Flooring.

