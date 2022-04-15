Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Shares Bought by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV increased its stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,892,534 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 171,199 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned 0.13% of Kinder Morgan worth $45,876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 2.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,655,497 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $261,916,000 after buying an additional 438,892 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Kinder Morgan by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,400,258 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $224,186,000 after purchasing an additional 635,631 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,778,606 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $197,082,000 after purchasing an additional 139,087 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,734,290 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $179,585,000 after purchasing an additional 620,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 16.2% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,742,052 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $162,984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356,574 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.34, for a total transaction of $27,510.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Dax Sanders sold 91,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total value of $1,777,926.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 204,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,982,088.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on KMI shares. Barclays raised their target price on Kinder Morgan from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.36.

Shares of NYSE:KMI opened at $19.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.92 billion, a PE ratio of 24.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.03 and a 200-day moving average of $17.24. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a one year low of $15.01 and a one year high of $19.59.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 10.74%. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. Kinder Morgan’s revenue was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.58%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 138.46%.

About Kinder Morgan (Get Rating)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.