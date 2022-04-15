Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:KCDMF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:KCDMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,783,400 shares, a decline of 48.6% from the March 15th total of 5,411,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 27,834.0 days.

Shares of KCDMF traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.35. The stock had a trading volume of 1,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,567. Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 52 week low of $1.20 and a 52 week high of $1.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.49.

Kimberly-Clark de México SAB de CV engages in the manufacture and commercialization of disposable products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Products, Professionals and Exports. The Consumer Products segment indicates that final use of the articles commercialized are primarily intended for home.

