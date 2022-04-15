Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) Price Target Increased to $75.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $74.00 to $75.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on KRC. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kilroy Realty in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Mizuho upgraded Kilroy Realty from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $71.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Bank of America upgraded Kilroy Realty from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $82.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Kilroy Realty from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $80.38.

Get Kilroy Realty alerts:

KRC opened at $74.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.74. Kilroy Realty has a 1 year low of $60.37 and a 1 year high of $79.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $72.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.53.

Kilroy Realty ( NYSE:KRC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.46). Kilroy Realty had a net margin of 65.77% and a return on equity of 11.03%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kilroy Realty will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Kilroy Realty’s payout ratio is presently 38.81%.

In other news, insider A. Robert Paratte sold 3,425 shares of Kilroy Realty stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.28, for a total value of $250,984.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRC. Financial Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in Kilroy Realty during the third quarter worth about $232,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in Kilroy Realty by 5.0% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 133,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,820,000 after buying an additional 6,309 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in Kilroy Realty by 32.1% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 18,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,221,000 after buying an additional 4,483 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 217.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 3.2% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. 91.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kilroy Realty Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, KRC) is a leading West Coast landlord and developer, with a major presence in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, and the Pacific Northwest. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kilroy Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kilroy Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.