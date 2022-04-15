Kia S. Tang Sells 4,557 Shares of Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) Stock

Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Rating) EVP Kia S. Tang sold 4,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total transaction of $228,260.13. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $474,702.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Meta Financial Group stock opened at $48.18 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 0.86. Meta Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.64 and a 1-year high of $65.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $158.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.17 million. Meta Financial Group had a net margin of 28.68% and a return on equity of 15.89%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Meta Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. Meta Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.60%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Meta Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Meta Financial Group from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Meta Financial Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.75.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. NextCapital Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Meta Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth $89,799,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Meta Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $55,008,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Meta Financial Group by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,703,957 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $246,863,000 after purchasing an additional 14,287 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Meta Financial Group by 45.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,484,699 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $88,623,000 after purchasing an additional 467,116 shares during the period. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Meta Financial Group by 70.8% during the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 615,731 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $36,735,000 after purchasing an additional 255,324 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

About Meta Financial Group

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for MetaBank that offers various banking products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. The company offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market savings accounts, and certificate accounts; term lending, asset-based lending, factoring, leasing, insurance premium financing, government guaranteed lending, and other commercial finance products; warehouse financing; healthcare receivables loans; and consumer credit products.

