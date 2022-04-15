Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Receives $203.69 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $202.77.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KEYS. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating and set a $222.00 price target on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Monday, February 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $222.00 target price on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

Shares of KEYS stock traded down $3.33 on Friday, reaching $143.93. 852,898 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 992,421. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $157.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $175.13. The company has a market capitalization of $26.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.17, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.06. Keysight Technologies has a twelve month low of $134.65 and a twelve month high of $209.08.

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.10. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 18.98% and a return on equity of 29.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey K. Li sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.34, for a total transaction of $487,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.62, for a total value of $319,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEYS. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Keysight Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. 84.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.