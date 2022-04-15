KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for KeyCorp’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.35 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.62 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.30 EPS.

KEY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on KeyCorp in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on KeyCorp from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Citigroup restated a neutral rating on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded KeyCorp from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded KeyCorp from an underperform rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, KeyCorp presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $27.21.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

Shares of KEY stock opened at $20.48 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.74 and a 200 day moving average of $23.77. KeyCorp has a 52 week low of $17.90 and a 52 week high of $27.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.79, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.07. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 33.32%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Carlton L. Highsmith sold 5,362 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total value of $122,575.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KEY. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in KeyCorp in the third quarter worth about $235,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in KeyCorp by 3.3% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 43,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in KeyCorp by 41.5% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 230,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,083,000 after purchasing an additional 67,682 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in KeyCorp by 12.0% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,172,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,218,000 after purchasing an additional 446,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its position in KeyCorp by 1.0% in the third quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 687,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,871,000 after purchasing an additional 6,891 shares during the last quarter. 82.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KeyCorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.