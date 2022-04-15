KeyCorp Cuts Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) Price Target to $28.00

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by KeyCorp from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Schneider National’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.50 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Schneider National from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Schneider National from a buy rating to an underperform rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Schneider National from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Schneider National from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Susquehanna raised shares of Schneider National from a neutral rating to a positive rating and increased their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Schneider National currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.26.

Shares of SNDR opened at $21.62 on Monday. Schneider National has a fifty-two week low of $20.48 and a fifty-two week high of $27.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.28. The company has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.48, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Schneider National ( NYSE:SNDR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. Schneider National had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 18.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Schneider National will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This is a boost from Schneider National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.04%.

In related news, EVP David L. Geyer sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.71, for a total transaction of $395,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 100,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,473,372.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Shaleen Devgun sold 11,748 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.82, for a total transaction of $315,081.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 59,748 shares of company stock valued at $1,536,681. Company insiders own 32.97% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Schneider National by 109.5% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 298,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,613,000 after acquiring an additional 156,034 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schneider National in the 1st quarter worth $1,640,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Schneider National in the 4th quarter worth $13,813,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schneider National by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 55,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,502,000 after acquiring an additional 1,772 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schneider National in the 4th quarter worth $350,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.94% of the company’s stock.

Schneider National Company Profile

Schneider National, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers standard long-haul and regional shipping services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed equipment, as well as cross dock and customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.

