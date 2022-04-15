Kevin Matthew Dorren Buys 320,000 Shares of Parsley Box Group plc (LON:MEAL) Stock

Parsley Box Group plc (LON:MEAL – Get Rating) insider Kevin Matthew Dorren acquired 320,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 21 ($0.27) per share, with a total value of £67,200 ($87,568.41).
Shares of MEAL opened at GBX 20.50 ($0.27) on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 24.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 38.75. Parsley Box Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 16 ($0.21) and a 52 week high of GBX 202.50 ($2.64).
