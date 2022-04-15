Kepler Capital Markets Downgrades Vossloh (OTCMKTS:VOSSF) to Hold

Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Vossloh (OTCMKTS:VOSSF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Vossloh from €54.00 ($58.70) to €51.00 ($55.43) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

VOSSF opened at $54.31 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.31 and a 200 day moving average of $54.27. Vossloh has a 52-week low of $54.31 and a 52-week high of $54.31.

Vossloh AG manufactures and markets rail infrastructure products and services worldwide. It operates through three divisions: Core Components, Customized Modules, and Lifecycle Solutions. The Core Components division develops, produces, and markets rail fastening systems for light-rail, heavy-haul, and high-speed lines, as well as urban transport.

