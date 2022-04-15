Kelt Exploration Ltd. (TSE:KEL) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Kelt Exploration Ltd. (TSE:KEL – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$7.20.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank raised their target price on Kelt Exploration from C$8.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$6.50 to C$8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Cormark lifted their price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$10.00 to C$8.50 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th.

Shares of KEL traded down C$0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$7.03. The company had a trading volume of 455,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 712,555. Kelt Exploration has a one year low of C$2.35 and a one year high of C$7.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$6.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$5.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.33 billion and a PE ratio of 11.72.

Kelt Exploration ( TSE:KEL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C$0.15. The company had revenue of C$120.52 million during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Kelt Exploration will post 0.4706676 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Douglas Jeffery Errico sold 9,833 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.13, for a total value of C$70,109.29. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 488,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,484,944.36. Also, Senior Officer Bruce Douglas Gigg sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.10, for a total transaction of C$177,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 189,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,344,512.80. Insiders have sold 92,833 shares of company stock worth $649,149 in the last quarter.

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in northwestern Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. The company markets its crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids production primarily to third party marketing companies.

