Keep Network (KEEP) Price Down 12.5% Over Last Week

Keep Network (KEEP) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 14th. Keep Network has a market cap of $360.68 million and approximately $1.85 million worth of Keep Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Keep Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.55 or 0.00001376 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Keep Network has traded 12.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002506 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003447 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002504 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.67 or 0.00034220 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.73 or 0.00104491 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Keep Network Profile

Keep Network (KEEP) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 28th, 2020. Keep Network’s total supply is 999,848,781 coins and its circulating supply is 656,196,335 coins. The official website for Keep Network is keep.network . The Reddit community for Keep Network is https://reddit.com/r/KeepNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Keep Network’s official Twitter account is @keep_project and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A keep is an off-chain container for private data. Keeps let you interact with private data while taking full advantage of the public blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Keep Network

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Keep Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Keep Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Keep Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

