Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Lowers Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) to Market Perform

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has $30.00 price target on the closed-end fund’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on BEN. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Franklin Resources from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Franklin Resources from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Franklin Resources from $33.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Franklin Resources in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a neutral rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $31.25.

BEN stock opened at $25.57 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.38. The company has a market cap of $12.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. Franklin Resources has a fifty-two week low of $25.45 and a fifty-two week high of $38.27.

Franklin Resources ( NYSE:BEN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The closed-end fund reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.20. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 17.79% and a net margin of 22.41%. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. Franklin Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Franklin Resources will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is 30.69%.

In other Franklin Resources news, insider Franklin Resources Inc acquired 998,370 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.27 per share, for a total transaction of $12,249,999.90. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 14,079,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $172,757,759.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 23.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,532,069 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $929,900,000 after purchasing an additional 933,075 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Franklin Resources by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,015,242 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $904,739,000 after purchasing an additional 935,684 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,613,180 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $288,455,000 after purchasing an additional 701,374 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,140,085 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $171,673,000 after purchasing an additional 144,639 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,487,563 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $150,289,000 after purchasing an additional 224,921 shares during the period. 44.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

