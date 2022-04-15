KBC Group NV Sells 98,761 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

KBC Group NV reduced its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 45.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 117,843 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 98,761 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $8,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COP. Morgan Stanley raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 1.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,008,903 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $548,643,000 after acquiring an additional 165,817 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 25.6% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,711 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 9.2% during the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 14,599 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $989,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the third quarter valued at about $202,000. 79.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock opened at $101.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $131.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.73, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $47.85 and a 12-month high of $107.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $97.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.25.

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $15.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.34 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 18.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 12.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.62%.

In other ConocoPhillips news, VP Heather G. Sirdashney sold 5,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total transaction of $562,647.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 19,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.95, for a total transaction of $1,959,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 167,800 shares of company stock valued at $15,730,870 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

COP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $93.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.95.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

