KBC Group NV Sells 55,693 Shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO)

KBC Group NV trimmed its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO – Get Rating) by 17.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 257,985 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 55,693 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) were worth $7,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Calixto Global Investors LP bought a new position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) during the third quarter worth about $16,146,000. Tiger Pacific Capital LP lifted its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 416.3% in the third quarter. Tiger Pacific Capital LP now owns 2,855,415 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $87,547,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302,312 shares during the last quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd purchased a new position in ZTO Express (Cayman) in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $10,043,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 46.9% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 466,441 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,301,000 after acquiring an additional 149,005 shares during the period. Finally, Hidden Lake Asset Management LP bought a new position in ZTO Express (Cayman) in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,061,000. 34.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ZTO opened at $26.31 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.86. ZTO Express has a 12-month low of $19.72 and a 12-month high of $34.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.07.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This is a boost from ZTO Express (Cayman)’s previous — dividend of $0.24.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from $40.90 to $39.60 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.70.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. As of December 31, 2019, it operated a fleet of approximately 6,450 self-owned trucks.

