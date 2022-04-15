KBC Group NV Sells 50,584 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

KBC Group NV decreased its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 59.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 34,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 50,584 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $10,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 188.7% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

In related news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 56,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.16, for a total value of $17,788,367.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.00, for a total value of $1,555,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 103,106 shares of company stock worth $32,258,469 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMP. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $305.00 to $362.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $325.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ameriprise Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $339.91.

AMP opened at $290.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $32.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $296.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $298.35. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $236.35 and a 1 year high of $332.37.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.77 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 20.55% and a return on equity of 48.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 25.56 EPS for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, January 26th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 8.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.59%.

About Ameriprise Financial (Get Rating)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.