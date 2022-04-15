KBC Group NV Sells 317,301 Shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

KBC Group NV decreased its position in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) by 60.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 206,012 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 317,301 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned 0.12% of First Republic Bank worth $42,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FRC. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Republic Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 214 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 110.6% during the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 219 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. 94.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get First Republic Bank alerts:

FRC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group upgraded shares of First Republic Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $188.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on First Republic Bank from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on First Republic Bank from $209.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded First Republic Bank from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $187.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $201.53.

Shares of FRC opened at $160.75 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $166.40 and its 200-day moving average is $190.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.34 billion, a PE ratio of 20.40, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.13. First Republic Bank has a fifty-two week low of $150.00 and a fifty-two week high of $222.86.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The bank reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 27.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.79 earnings per share. Analysts predict that First Republic Bank will post 8.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 27th. This is a boost from First Republic Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is presently 11.17%.

First Republic Bank Company Profile (Get Rating)

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Republic Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Republic Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.