KBC Group NV Sells 30,562 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

KBC Group NV decreased its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 41.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,225 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 30,562 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $9,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HON. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Honeywell International by 5.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,135,673 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,661,961,000 after purchasing an additional 613,394 shares during the last quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Honeywell International by 2.8% during the third quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,581 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,581,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its position in Honeywell International by 6.8% during the third quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 1,405 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its position in Honeywell International by 10.4% during the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 1,598 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Honeywell International by 38.3% during the third quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 2,431 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

HON stock opened at $195.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $133.80 billion, a PE ratio of 24.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.13. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.42 and a 12 month high of $236.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $189.91 and its 200 day moving average is $204.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The conglomerate reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.74 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 16.11% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.49%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HON shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $243.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $216.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Friday, January 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $265.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $237.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $228.43.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

