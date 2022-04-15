KBC Group NV Sells 24,522 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

KBC Group NV trimmed its position in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 126,646 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,522 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $8,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FAST. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Fastenal by 141.0% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fastenal in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fastenal by 136.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fastenal in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, SouthState Corp purchased a new position in shares of Fastenal in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. 77.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on FAST. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Fastenal from $64.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Fastenal from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.17.

NASDAQ:FAST opened at $56.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $32.24 billion, a PE ratio of 32.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.33. Fastenal has a twelve month low of $48.84 and a twelve month high of $64.75. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $55.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.45.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.63% and a return on equity of 32.72%. Fastenal’s revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 26th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.52%.

In other Fastenal news, Director Michael J. Ancius acquired 730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $57.18 per share, with a total value of $41,741.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

