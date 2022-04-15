KBC Group NV Sells 121,408 Shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP)

KBC Group NV trimmed its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP – Get Rating) by 35.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 223,597 shares of the company’s stock after selling 121,408 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $12,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Astrantus Ltd acquired a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $710,000. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period.

Get Coca-Cola Europacific Partners alerts:

Shares of CCEP opened at $49.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.45. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 12 month low of $42.33 and a 12 month high of $63.04.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CCEP. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from €61.00 ($66.30) to €60.00 ($65.22) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.85 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, ING Group began coverage on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.05 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.07.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. The company offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.