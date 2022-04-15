KBC Group NV Sells 12,102 Shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

KBC Group NV lessened its holdings in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 281,586 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 12,102 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned approximately 0.08% of Baidu worth $41,897,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Baidu by 49.7% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 9,542 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 3,166 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,027,016 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $157,904,000 after buying an additional 272,633 shares in the last quarter. Tiger Pacific Capital LP boosted its stake in Baidu by 59.7% during the third quarter. Tiger Pacific Capital LP now owns 184,174 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,317,000 after acquiring an additional 68,822 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Baidu by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 491,996 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $73,750,000 after purchasing an additional 9,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Baidu by 68.7% during the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,893 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 5,249 shares in the last quarter. 72.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
NASDAQ:BIDU opened at $129.56 on Friday. Baidu, Inc. has a one year low of $102.18 and a one year high of $222.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $147.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $152.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.86.
Baidu Profile (Get Rating)
Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; and Haokan, a short video app.
