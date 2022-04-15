KBC Group NV Sells 12,102 Shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

KBC Group NV lessened its holdings in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 281,586 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 12,102 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned approximately 0.08% of Baidu worth $41,897,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Baidu by 49.7% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 9,542 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 3,166 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,027,016 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $157,904,000 after buying an additional 272,633 shares in the last quarter. Tiger Pacific Capital LP boosted its stake in Baidu by 59.7% during the third quarter. Tiger Pacific Capital LP now owns 184,174 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,317,000 after acquiring an additional 68,822 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Baidu by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 491,996 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $73,750,000 after purchasing an additional 9,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Baidu by 68.7% during the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,893 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 5,249 shares in the last quarter. 72.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BIDU opened at $129.56 on Friday. Baidu, Inc. has a one year low of $102.18 and a one year high of $222.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $147.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $152.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.86.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BIDU. China Renaissance Securities raised their price objective on Baidu from $215.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Baidu in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Baidu from $272.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Baidu from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $252.28.

Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; and Haokan, a short video app.

