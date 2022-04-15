KBC Group NV Raises Stock Position in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) by 65.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 60,807 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,145 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Lear were worth $11,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Lear by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 9,051 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,656,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Lear by 2.5% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,464 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Lear by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,140 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Lear by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 279 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in Lear by 1.8% in the third quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 4,319 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. 97.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LEA opened at $128.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a PE ratio of 20.76, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.51. Lear Co. has a twelve month low of $123.28 and a twelve month high of $204.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $148.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $166.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Lear ( NYSE:LEA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The auto parts company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.68 billion. Lear had a net margin of 1.94% and a return on equity of 9.99%. Lear’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.66 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Lear Co. will post 9.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. Lear’s payout ratio is 49.92%.

LEA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Lear from $161.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lear in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Lear from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Lear in a research note on Monday. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Lear from $198.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.44.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

