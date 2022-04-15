KBC Group NV Raises Stake in Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN)

KBC Group NV boosted its position in Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 220,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 5,956 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Lindsay were worth $33,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Lindsay by 0.9% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 180,952 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,467,000 after buying an additional 1,651 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in shares of Lindsay by 266.7% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 6,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Lindsay by 159.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,792,000 after purchasing an additional 11,316 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lindsay by 167.7% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 25,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,911,000 after purchasing an additional 16,142 shares during the period. Finally, TT International Asset Management LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Lindsay during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,424,000. 85.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lindsay alerts:

In other Lindsay news, insider James Scott Marion sold 1,945 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.01, for a total value of $283,989.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,520 shares in the company, valued at $659,965.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lindsay in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of Lindsay stock opened at $146.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 35.15 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $141.58 and a 200 day moving average of $145.96. Lindsay Co. has a 52 week low of $118.28 and a 52 week high of $179.26.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $200.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.09 million. Lindsay had a return on equity of 16.04% and a net margin of 6.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lindsay Co. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Lindsay’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.58%.

Lindsay Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot and Greenfield brands; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems under the GrowSmart brand.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lindsay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lindsay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.