KBC Group NV Raises Holdings in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 566,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 62,497 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $29,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNF. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 673.0% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 134.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Fidelity National Financial in the 4th quarter worth $61,000. 79.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FNF. Barclays decreased their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $75.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BTIG Research began coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.50.

NYSE:FNF opened at $42.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.32. The stock has a market cap of $11.97 billion, a PE ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.37. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.72 and a 52 week high of $56.44.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 25.23% and a net margin of 15.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.85%.

In other news, EVP Peter T. Sadowski sold 14,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.94, for a total transaction of $790,221.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Roger S. Jewkes sold 7,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $371,974.38. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 104,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,213,342.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,138 shares of company stock valued at $1,220,292. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.

