KBC Group NV Purchases Shares of 327,615 Olaplex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLPX)

KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Olaplex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 327,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,543,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Olaplex in the third quarter valued at about $150,725,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Olaplex in the third quarter valued at about $109,020,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Olaplex in the third quarter worth about $102,712,000. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in shares of Olaplex in the third quarter worth about $74,048,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of Olaplex in the third quarter worth about $40,067,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Eric Tiziani purchased 20,000 shares of Olaplex stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.78 per share, for a total transaction of $295,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

OLPX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Olaplex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Olaplex from $37.00 to $28.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Olaplex from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Barclays raised shares of Olaplex from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Olaplex from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.69.

Shares of NASDAQ:OLPX opened at $15.22 on Friday. Olaplex Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.88 and a 52 week high of $30.41. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.64.

Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10. The company had revenue of $166.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.06 million. The company’s revenue was up 78.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Olaplex Holdings, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

Olaplex Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hair care products. The company offers hair care shampoos and conditioners for use in treatment, maintenance, and protection of hair. It provides hair care products to professional hair salons, retailers, and everyday consumers. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Santa Barbara, California.

