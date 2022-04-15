KBC Group NV Purchases 287,176 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) by 334.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 373,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 287,176 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned about 0.13% of Discover Financial Services worth $43,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFS. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 4.8% in the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 1,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Discover Financial Services by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Discover Financial Services by 4.3% during the third quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC raised its position in Discover Financial Services by 0.8% during the third quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 10,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Interstate Bank raised its position in Discover Financial Services by 4.4% during the third quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 2,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $142.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $160.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.05.

Shares of DFS stock opened at $112.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $31.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.69. Discover Financial Services has a 1 year low of $94.91 and a 1 year high of $135.69.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 45.63% and a net margin of 41.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.59 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 14.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 16th. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is presently 11.25%.

In other news, CAO Shifra Kolsky sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $101,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO John Greene sold 4,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.95, for a total transaction of $568,481.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,892 shares of company stock valued at $1,747,661 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

