KBC Group NV Purchases 158,675 Shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN)

KBC Group NV grew its position in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Rating) by 203.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 236,643 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 158,675 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Werner Enterprises were worth $11,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,714,824 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $518,616,000 after buying an additional 1,963,705 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Werner Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth about $59,856,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 48,672.8% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 890,104 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,405,000 after buying an additional 888,279 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 76.1% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,752,019 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $83,501,000 after buying an additional 756,900 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,371,214 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $104,973,000 after buying an additional 586,098 shares during the period. 86.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Werner Enterprises in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Werner Enterprises from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Werner Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Werner Enterprises presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.60.

Shares of WERN opened at $37.23 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.31. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a one year low of $36.29 and a one year high of $49.76. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.78.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.17. Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 9.47%. The company had revenue of $765.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 14th. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.53%.

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments.

