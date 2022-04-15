KBC Group NV Increases Stake in Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA)

KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 677,730 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,651 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies were worth $31,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Evoqua Water Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $302,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies by 9.5% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Evoqua Water Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $513,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies by 49.3% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 108,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,069,000 after purchasing an additional 35,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies by 12.4% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

In other Evoqua Water Technologies news, EVP Herve Fages sold 40,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.10, for a total value of $1,766,712.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Martin Lamb sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.02, for a total value of $4,202,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AQUA shares. Raymond James downgraded Evoqua Water Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Oppenheimer raised Evoqua Water Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Evoqua Water Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Evoqua Water Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.75.

Evoqua Water Technologies stock opened at $43.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. has a 52 week low of $27.05 and a 52 week high of $49.38. The company has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.16.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. Evoqua Water Technologies had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 3.38%. The firm had revenue of $366.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and contract services for industrial, commercial, and municipal water treatment markets in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Integrated Solutions and Services, and Applied Product Technologies.

