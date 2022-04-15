KBC Group NV Increases Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 37.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 461,812 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 126,343 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in General Motors were worth $27,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Swarthmore Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Swarthmore Group Inc. now owns 64,996 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,811,000 after purchasing an additional 14,969 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in General Motors by 8.0% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 265,119 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $13,975,000 after acquiring an additional 19,563 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in General Motors by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 73,962 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $4,336,000 after acquiring an additional 2,061 shares during the period. Heritage Trust Co raised its stake in General Motors by 168.9% during the third quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 78,196 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $4,122,000 after acquiring an additional 49,112 shares during the period. Finally, IPG Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in General Motors by 12.7% during the third quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,464 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 2,651 shares during the period. 80.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General Motors alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on GM. Nomura lowered their price objective on shares of General Motors from $66.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of General Motors in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of General Motors from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of General Motors in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of General Motors from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.90.

In related news, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 21,742 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total value of $1,087,969.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Patricia F. Russo bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $50.61 per share, for a total transaction of $303,660.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GM stock opened at $40.13 on Friday. General Motors has a 12-month low of $37.60 and a 12-month high of $67.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $58.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.98, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.28.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The auto manufacturer reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $33.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.24 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 17.66%. The company’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 6.7 EPS for the current year.

General Motors Company Profile (Get Rating)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.