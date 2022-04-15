KBC Group NV Has $9.75 Million Stock Holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

KBC Group NV decreased its position in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 16,871 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Welltower were worth $9,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Welltower by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower during the 4th quarter worth approximately $818,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Welltower by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 520,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,664,000 after acquiring an additional 14,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its position in Welltower by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 51,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,422,000 after buying an additional 4,676 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WELL. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Welltower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Welltower from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Welltower from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Welltower from $95.50 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Welltower currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.38.

Shares of NYSE WELL opened at $96.03 on Friday. Welltower Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.74 and a twelve month high of $99.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.90. The company has a market capitalization of $43.59 billion, a PE ratio of 123.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.02). Welltower had a return on equity of 2.19% and a net margin of 7.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 312.82%.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

