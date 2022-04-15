KBC Group NV Has $7.72 Million Stock Position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

KBC Group NV decreased its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 84.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 47,871 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 253,267 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $7,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 64.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 399 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TEL stock opened at $120.88 on Friday. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 12-month low of $120.75 and a 12-month high of $166.44. The company has a market capitalization of $39.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $134.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.14. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 21.87%. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. TE Connectivity’s payout ratio is presently 27.14%.

TEL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $144.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $176.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $162.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.87.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

