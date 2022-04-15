KBC Group NV Has $41.47 Million Position in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

KBC Group NV cut its holdings in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 349,705 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,252 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned about 0.18% of TransUnion worth $41,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TRU. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 225 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in TransUnion during the third quarter worth $59,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in TransUnion during the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransUnion in the third quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in shares of TransUnion by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 586 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 97.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get TransUnion alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on TRU. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on TransUnion from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. TheStreet cut shares of TransUnion from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of TransUnion from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Truist Financial lowered shares of TransUnion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on TransUnion from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.46.

In related news, Director Suzanne Patricia Clark purchased 277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $90.35 per share, with a total value of $25,026.95. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Heather J. Russell sold 2,867 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.76, for a total value of $260,208.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 6,515 shares of company stock worth $583,714. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of TRU stock opened at $93.69 on Friday. TransUnion has a 12 month low of $83.47 and a 12 month high of $125.35. The company has a market capitalization of $18.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $98.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.02). TransUnion had a net margin of 44.73% and a return on equity of 20.58%. The firm had revenue of $789.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $816.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that TransUnion will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.29%.

About TransUnion (Get Rating)

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services and decision making capabilities to businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S. Markets, International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TransUnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransUnion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.