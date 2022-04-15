KBC Group NV Grows Stock Position in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) by 1,420.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 367,020 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 342,880 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned approximately 0.16% of Live Nation Entertainment worth $43,929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Live Nation Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 68.5% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 75.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Michael Rapino sold 78,000 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.07, for a total transaction of $8,741,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Brian Capo sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.51, for a total transaction of $211,869.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 708,771 shares of company stock worth $81,302,778 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LYV stock opened at $111.31 on Friday. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.01 and a 12-month high of $127.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.55.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. On average, analysts predict that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LYV. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut Live Nation Entertainment from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Friday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $144.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.38.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

