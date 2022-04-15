KBC Group NV Decreases Stake in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

KBC Group NV decreased its position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 67,986 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,650 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $25,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CRL. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,087,693 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,099,536,000 after buying an additional 152,682 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,481,805 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $611,496,000 after buying an additional 84,769 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,467,311 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $605,517,000 after buying an additional 24,526 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 911,152 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $375,023,000 after buying an additional 35,148 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 603,466 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $223,232,000 after buying an additional 77,146 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.37% of the company’s stock.

CRL opened at $284.63 on Friday. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a one year low of $251.30 and a one year high of $460.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $290.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $346.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.45, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.23.

Charles River Laboratories International ( NYSE:CRL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The medical research company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.07. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 22.38%. The business had revenue of $905.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $888.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 11.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $450.00 to $390.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $465.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $450.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $445.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $405.40.

In other news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 396 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.83, for a total value of $115,168.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO James C. Foster sold 17,436 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.67, for a total value of $5,033,250.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 38,975 shares of company stock valued at $11,791,146. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

