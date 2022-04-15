KBC Group NV Buys 48,029 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

KBC Group NV lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 73.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,055 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,029 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $43,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,225,471 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,779,925,000 after purchasing an additional 177,002 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,644,208 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,127,742,000 after buying an additional 160,687 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.2% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,686,066 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,393,444,000 after buying an additional 42,213 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,025,215 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,157,296,000 after acquiring an additional 197,384 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,791,562 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,059,482,000 after acquiring an additional 274,537 shares during the last quarter. 71.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $445.00 to $418.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $455.00 to $448.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays cut their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $556.00 to $505.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $598.00 to $574.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $465.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $433.90.

Shares of NYSE:GS opened at $321.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $108.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.42, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.45. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $308.20 and a 12 month high of $426.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $338.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $371.27.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The investment management company reported $10.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.00 by $0.76. The business had revenue of $12.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.76 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 22.97% and a net margin of 33.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $18.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 35.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 13.48%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

